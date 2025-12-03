Home  »  News  »  People moves  »  People Moves: ICCC, TISA Bank, American Chamber of Commerce Coral Sea, Business Advantage International
Category header

People Moves: ICCC, TISA Bank, American Chamber of Commerce Coral Sea, Business Advantage International

Welcome,

3 Dec 2025 by Leave a Comment

New Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer for the ICCC, new Head of Corporates and Institutions at TISA Bank, American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Coral Sea appoints new board for 2026, and new Marketing and Events Manager at Business Advantage International.

Roy Daggy has been appointed as the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC)’s Commissioner & Chief Executive Officer.

***

TISA Bank has appointed Saamrat Dutta as Head of Corporates & Institutions and Acting Head of Marketing & Brand Communications.

Story continues after advertisment...

***

The AmCham Coral Sea Board has been appointed for 2026, with the following executive members appointed:

  • President: Ashley Huston
  • Vice President: Teresa Chan
  • Treasurer: Dianne Peliokai
  • Secretary: David Denniston

***

Business Advantage International has welcomed Flavie Sauve as Marketing and Events Manager.

Filed Under: People moves Tagged With: , , ,

Speak Your Mind

*