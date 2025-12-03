People Moves: ICCC, TISA Bank, American Chamber of Commerce Coral Sea, Business Advantage International

by

New Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer for the ICCC, new Head of Corporates and Institutions at TISA Bank, American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Coral Sea appoints new board for 2026, and new Marketing and Events Manager at Business Advantage International.

Roy Daggy has been appointed as the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC)’s Commissioner & Chief Executive Officer.

***

TISA Bank has appointed Saamrat Dutta as Head of Corporates & Institutions and Acting Head of Marketing & Brand Communications.

***

The AmCham Coral Sea Board has been appointed for 2026, with the following executive members appointed:

President: Ashley Huston

Vice President: Teresa Chan

Treasurer: Dianne Peliokai

Secretary: David Denniston

***

Business Advantage International has welcomed Flavie Sauve as Marketing and Events Manager.