Restructured Papua New Guinea Investment Week opens in Sydney next week

Papua New Guinea Investment week, an initiative of the PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy (PNG CORE), will take place from 8 to 11 December at the International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Sydney. Here’s our preview of what to expect.

This year’s PNG CORE conference starts next Monday 8 December in Sydney and Business Advantage PNG will be in attendance.

A feature of its four-day program this year is the way the organiser has broken down the event into a number of shorter forums, each focused on a specific topic area, such as regulation, climate investment and infrastructure. Some of these will run concurrently, given delegates choices to make about which they attend.

These forums appear in addition to what has traditionally been the central purpose of the annual event: to share updates on the country’s mining and petroleum projects and discuss the investment environment for what are PNG’s two largest export sectors.

Day One (Monday 8 December)

The PNG Regulators Forum on Day One will see a gathering of PNG’s regulatory authorities, including the recently created National Petroleum Authority and National Energy Authority, to present on the regulatory environment for investment. Presentations in the morning will be followed by related workshops in the afternoon.

A full-day PNG Climate Investment Summit will run in parallel on the same day, opened by the Hon. Simo Kila MP, PNG’s Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change and featuring a keynote from environmentalist Professor Tim Flannery.

Finally, Day One will also feature a suppliers’ forum, aiming at facilitating procurement relationships. The event’s expo will open at the end of Day One.

Day Two (Tuesday 9 December)

Day Two is now designated the PNG Investment Leaders Summit and is expected to feature presentations from both PNG’s Prime Minister James Marape and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as well as presentations from senior executives representing PNG’s existing resources projects. An extra session at the end of the day will focus on the PNG Chiefs’ 2028 entry into Australia’s National Rugby League competition.

Day Two will close with a Gala Dinner, to be held in the Grand Ballroom.

Day Three (Wednesday 10 December)

Day Three will focus on the outlook for PNG’s mining and petroleum sector, with presentations on developing projects such as the TotalEnergies-led Papua LNG project (likely to reach a final investment decision in the first half of next year), Twinza’s Pasca A offshore gas project, and the Frieda River copper-gold project.

Existing investors such as ExxonMobil and Harmony Gold will also outline their expansion plans.

Day Four (Thursday 11 December)

A busy Day Four – the final day – will see two more forums held concurrently: the PNG Infrastructure Investment Summit and the PNG Exploration Forum.

The former will include presentations on key infrastructure projects across such areas as connectivity and power, and as well as presentations from several of PNG’s bilateral and multilateral donors.

Meanwhile, the latter forum will cover some of the more promising exploration projects across mining and gas.