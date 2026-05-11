Q&A with PNG Chiefs CEO, Lorna McPherson

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First, governance clarity was a priority. We established a formal board and executive leadership team to ensure transparency and long-term stability. Second, we opened our official headquarters at Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby. This gives us an operational base and visible presence. Third, we are strengthening junior pathways. We are aligning with existing PNG competitions to ensure local players have a direct pathway to elite rugby league. Sustainability is key: we are building for decades, not just for 2028.