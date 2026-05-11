Q&A with PNG Chiefs CEO, Lorna McPherson
Papua New Guinea’s long-awaited entry into the National Rugby League is slowly taking shape. At the centre of the journey is the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the PNG Chiefs. She spoke with Michael Philip.
The PNG Chiefs’ entry into the National Rugby League (NRL) has been described as a dream becoming reality. How do you see this journey?
This is more than forming a football team. We are building a national symbol and a high-performance sporting organisation. For Papua New Guinea, rugby league is part of daily life. The Chiefs represent a dream that has been talked about for decades. Now, it is slowly taking shape in a structured and professional way.
You were appointed CEO in January 2026. What does this role mean to you personally?
It is a great honour and responsibility. This is not just a sporting project; it is a national project. My background in both corporate leadership and rugby league governance has prepared me for this moment. I understand the commercial side of elite sport, but I also understand how deeply our people connect to rugby league.
Can you tell us about your professional background and how it helps in this role?
I have over 16 years of leadership experience in PNG, across corporate and sporting sectors. I previously served as a director with the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League and was part of the Chiefs’ board before becoming CEO. In my corporate career, I held senior leadership roles at Digicel Pacific, managing government relations, sales, retail, distribution and marketing. Those experiences taught me strategic planning, stakeholder engagement and operational management, all critical when building a professional NRL franchise from the ground up.
Where does the Chiefs project currently stand?
We are officially scheduled to enter the NRL in 2028. Since confirmation of our licence through the partnership between the NRL, the PNG government and the Australian government, we have moved from concept to structured implementation. We now have a full governance board in place, a CEO appointed, administrative operations underway, and our team name – the Chiefs – selected through national public engagement. The foundation phase is progressing according to timeline expectations.
What key achievements have been made so far?
First, governance clarity was a priority. We established a formal board and executive leadership team to ensure transparency and long-term stability. Second, we opened our official headquarters at Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby. This gives us an operational base and visible presence. Third, we are strengthening junior pathways. We are aligning with existing PNG competitions to ensure local players have a direct pathway to elite rugby league. Sustainability is key: we are building for decades, not just for 2028.
Will Santos National Football Stadium be the home ground?
Yes, our home games will be played at Santos National Football Stadium, which has a capacity of around 14,800. While it meets basic hosting requirements, upgrades and high-performance enhancements are expected as part of our long-term planning.
What about plans for a centre of excellence?
That is a major priority. Plans are underway for a dedicated centre of excellence and high-performance facility. This will include modern gym facilities, recovery and medical areas, analysis rooms and administrative offices. If we want to attract top-level NRL talent, we must provide world-class facilities.
Player accommodation is often a concern. What is being done in that area?
Discussions are ongoing around player housing and possibly a secure team village concept. This is especially important for players relocating from overseas. Infrastructure development over the next 24 months will be critical to our recruitment strategy. (Since this interview, it has been announced that the Constantinou Group has been appointed to develop 67 units for players, staff and families at the Airways resort.)
When will player recruitment begin?
Under NRL rules, expansion clubs typically begin recruitment about two years before entry. For us, that means late 2026. Recruitment will accelerate once a head coach is appointed. We expect to build a balanced squad, combining experienced NRL players with emerging PNG talent.
Has a head coach been appointed?
Willie Peters is the inaugural head coach.
(He will start at the end of the year when he finishes a record-breaking season in the UK with Hull Kingston Rovers.) He will set the culture, standards and playing identity of this franchise.
Who is supporting you at the executive level?
We are supported by a structured board and executive team, including our franchise Chair, Catherine Harris, and General Manager, Michael Chammas. Our board members come from business and rugby backgrounds, bringing commercial, legal and sporting expertise. That balance is essential for longterm success.
How has PNG responded to the Chiefs?
The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Rugby league is our national sport. The Chiefs represent national pride, global recognition and a dream realised. The public involvement in choosing the team name shows strong community ownership. This is not just a franchise, it is PNG’s team.
Beyond sport, what will the PNG Chiefs mean for the country?
The impact will be wide-ranging.
Sporting impact: a clear pathway from village rugby league to the NRL, retention of local talent and inspiration for young players.
Social impact: national unity, youth engagement and positive role modelling.
Economic impact: job creation, infrastructure development, and increased tourism and international exposure.
This project is about nation-building through rugby league.
Finally, what message do you have for PNG as 2028 approaches?
There is still significant work ahead recruiting players and completing infrastructure. But we are building carefully and strategically. For a country where rugby league is woven into daily life, 2028 will not just be another season. It will mark the beginning of a new chapter in PNG’s sporting history.