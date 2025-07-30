Conference presents a decade of business opportunity in Papua New Guinea

by

While Papua New Guinea joining Australia’s National Rugby League competition in 2028 might be taking up column inches in Australian newspapers, the bigger story belongs in the business pages.

In September, PNG celebrates 50 years as an independent nation and Australia’s nearest neighbour is embarking on a decade of unprecedented economic growth that will offer opportunities for businesses, investors and financiers across all major sectors of its economy – from mining and energy to agriculture, infrastructure, construction, business services and more.

Exactly what is driving this growth – set to double the size of its economy – and how business can get involved is the subject of the two-day Business Advantage PNG Investment Conference taking place in Brisbane, Australia on 11 and 12 August.

Business and government leaders

A delegation of over 150 PNG business leaders, led by its Minister for International Trade and Investment the Hon. Richard Maru OBE MP, will be coming to Brisbane to meet with investors and business people from across the Asia-Pacific region.

“Our goal has been to curate an event where business leaders and investors can actually meet with the decision-makers”

Delegates to the conference will get an update on PNG’s economy from the International Monetary Fund’s PNG Country Manager Sohrab Rafiq, while expert panels will take a closer look at business conditions and investment trends in the Pacific’s largest economy.

Given PNG’s birthday celebrations this year, the conference program will also feature two major PNG-based companies that have grown successfully since its independence – the Pacific’s largest bank, BSP, and diversified conglomerate Steamships Trading Company.

Market intelligence

Speakers from the country’s two largest export industries – mining and petroleum – will be joined by service providers, superannuation funds, financiers, utilities, real estate developers and logistics providers to provide a 360-degree view of the economic opportunities.

As well as plenty of market intelligence from those with first-hand experience of doing business in PNG, the conference program will feature a selection of expert keynote speakers to provide insights on some of the hottest topics currently preoccupying business leaders.

International keynote speakers

Respected economist Chris Richardson will be providing his take on global economic trends – including the Trump tariffs and geopolitics – and how they will impact PNG, while futurist and impact investor Lisa Andrews will be looking at how investment strategies are changing in the face of new technologies. Meanwhile, KPMG Australia’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) lead Francine Hoo will be laying down guidelines for businesses looking to make the most of AI.

PNG is undergoing a period of unprecedented growth and change – whether it’s the emergence of its state-owned resources companies, new special economic zones, capital market reforms, digitalisation, public-private partnerships or major infrastructure developments.

Our goal has been to curate an event where business leaders and investors can actually meet with the decision-makers involved in this exciting transition – and have the conversations that will make things happen.

This year’s conference will also feature a bonus session on PNG’s Melanesian neighbour, Fiji, which is experiencing a tourism-led resurgence.