Business Advantage PNG’s top 10 most-read articles in 2025

In this exclusive interview, Arnaud Berthet, Managing Director of TotalEnergies EP PNG, gave an update on key components of the Papua LNG project to Business Advantage PNG, and provided clarity around the expected timeline to a final investment decision.

The Teachers Savings and Loan Society (TISA) was one of three financial institutions to receive a banking licence in 2024, alongside Credit Bank PNG and the National Banking Corporation. TISA Group CEO Michael Koisen shared the new bank’s growth plans in an exclusive interview.

Papua New Guinea’s major banks observed dramatic falls in foreign exchange backlogs during 2025, driven in part by a strong export market, as Nadav Shemer Shlezinger heard from representatives of top banks.

Late in 2024, a 226-page report by the global Financial Action Task Force was quietly published online that may have a significant impact on Papua New Guinea’s banking and finance system. Business Advantage PNG spoke with the experts about the potential impacts.

The Autonomous Bougainville Government now has majority control of Bougainville Copper Limited (BCL) and the Panguna mine after the Papua New Guinea government formally handed over its share in June. In this interview shortly before his untimely passing on August 11, BCL CEO Johnny Auna shared key milestones for the redevelopment of the historic copper mine.

There were promising signs for the Papua New Guinea economy ahead of the 50th anniversary of independence in September. Business Advantage PNG spoke with the country’s top CEOs to learn more about business conditions in the country.

PNG’s topography and seismicity complicate the storing of waste from mine operations. But SRK Consulting’s Ian de Bruyn and Claude Prinsloo believe a new facility planned for Frieda River will be an industry-leading model for tailings management and renewable power generation, as they shared in this interview.

New PNG Power Limited CEO Paul Bayly expanded on the utility’s turnaround plan at the 2025 Business Advantage PNG Investment Conference. In his speech, he shared a list of near-term projects which would assist with the turnaround and include “opportunities for would-be investors”.

Paul Bayly was appointed to the hot seat as Chief Executive Officer of PNG Power Ltd in March. The New Zealand national sat down with Business Advantage PNG to share plans to address the challenges facing the state-owned utility.

From the pages of Paradise’s largest issue to date, Theresa Patterson reported on the events that happened throughout Port Moresby and the rest of the country for Papua New Guinea’s 50th anniversary of independence.