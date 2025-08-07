How and where to celebrate PNG’s 50th anniversary

by

Theresa Patterson reports on the events that are being rolled out in Port Moresby and the rest of the country for PNG’s 50th anniversary of independence.

Port Moresby has been buzzing with cultural events in the lead-up to Independence Day on September 16, with much more to come across the entire country as the big day approaches.

Events in the capital have already included community parades, as well as colourful international shows put on by Samoan fire dancers, the popular Solomon Islands reggae band Onetox, and the haka performed by a troupe of Maori performers.

Other migrant groups have also been out in force, treating crowds to street food and displays of craft and bilas (traditional wear).

The pre-independence program has set high expectations for the golden jubilee celebrations, which will culminate on September 16 with a flag-raising ceremony, singing of the national anthem, fireworks and a state dinner for visiting dignitaries and leaders.

Across PNG, about 90 cultural festivals are planned this year, according to the National Cultural Commission. The PNG Defence Force (PNGDF) also has a line-up of events.

In PNG’s second-largest city, Lae, celebrations featuring fireworks, live music, local schools, and a parade of floats are planned, with a revived Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium one of the focal points. A flyover by Australian jets is also planned.

Story continues after advertisment...

Meanwhile, local member John Rosso MP, through the supportive business houses of Lae, has bought more than 10,000 50th anniversary T-shirts for 27 government schools to distribute among students.

Here’s a look at some of the celebrations coming up.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Yumi Stap Wantaim (‘We are together’)

Until September

This program honours 50 years of PNG–Australia relations and features concerts, art displays, academic seminars and sports events at various venues around Port Moresby.

yumistapwantaim.com

Vision City showcase

August 18–September 16

PNG’s largest mall is staging art exhibitions, cooking demonstrations, fashion shows, dance contests, dress parades and screening PNG films such as Tinpis Run.

visioncitypng.com

Visiting militaries

First week of September

The PNGDF will host military from 10 nations: the US, Australia, New Zealand, France, India, Japan, the UK, Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu. Soldiers, sailors, pilots and bands will come together.

facebook.com/pngdefenceforce

Ships open for public viewing

September 2–3

To celebrate PNG’s maritime heritage, the ships of partner navies will berth at the Old Container Wharf along Champion Parade for public viewing.

facebook.com/pngdefenceforce

Fleet review

September 4

There will be artillery fire when 10 ships sail past the south-western end of APEC Haus for review by the Governor-General from 10am to midday. A live narration of the review will take place.

facebook.com/pngdefenceforce

Military tattoo

September 5–6

The PNGDF and guest militaries will deliver a program of army bands, drills, cultural shows, parachutists and fireworks from 5.30 to 8:30pm each night at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium. Ticketed entry.

facebook.com/pngdefenceforce

Ela Beach airshow

September 6

The PNGDF Air Transport Wing, partner airforces and Air Niugini will put on an airshow from 10am to midday.

facebook.com/pngdefenceforce

Aircraft display

September 7

From 9am to 3pm, there will be a variety of aircraft on display at the PNGDF Air Transport Wing headquarters at Jacksons Airport.

facebook.com/pngdefenceforce

Port Moresby indigenous landowner (Motu Koitabu Assembly) 50th anniversary prayer day

September 7

Walk alongside the capital’s indigenous landowners as they pray for the jubilee anniversary, promenading from Ela Beach to Sir Hubert Murray Stadium. The program ends with a free church service at the stadium.

Amazing Port Moresby Unity Parade

September 12

This float parade by business houses and cultural groups will journey from Murray Barracks to Ela Beach. There will be markets at Ela Beach that will continue during the weekend.

amazingportmoresby.com

Amazing Port Moresby Festival

September 12–16

In collaboration with the Tourism Promotion Authority, there will be independence events at Ela Beach, Murray Barracks and Unagi Oval.

The Festival of a Thousand Tribes will be held, with the University of Papua New Guinea and Pacific Adventist University also hosting their cultural shows.

amazingportmoresby.com

Pasin Tumbuna

September 13–14

There will be presentations in sago-making, bilum-making, claypot-making and local food preparation at the Port Moresby Nature Park.

portmoresbynaturepark.com.pg

Flag-raising, singing, fireworks and a government dinner

September 16

Independence Boulevard will brighten with a ‘PNG 50’ formation made by thousands of students, a flag-raising ceremony and the reverent singing of the national anthem with the Prime Minister and other VIP guests in attendance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said early this year that King Charles III is expected to be one of the delegates, but this had not been confirmed when Paradise went to press. It’s worth noting the King already recognised PNG’s 50th year in a small way in April with the launch of a new aircraft for Mission Aviation Fellowship, a rural aviation organisation that operates in the most remote parts of PNG, delivering aid and development.

The Prime Minister’s dinner – still to be confirmed when Paradise went to press for either September 15 or 16 – will also be held, with the day culminating with fireworks.