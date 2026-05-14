Hotel Review: Citi Boutique Hotel, Port Moresby

Location

Citi Boutique Hotel is 15 minutes from the airport but next door to the country’s best sporting facilities and Boroko Market. It is just outside Central Boroko where you can find shops like Brian Bell Plaza and Garden City.

The place

There’s something for everyone at Citi Boutique – from sports fans who want to catch a big PNG Kumuls game to couples needing a weekend away (the Infinity Salon is in the lobby, and the Infinity Spa is on the second floor). Rooms are found on the first and second floors, while dining options are on levels three and four. The hotel is owned by local real estate entrepreneur Jonny Philips, and is just one of the five properties under Citi Group (PNG) Ltd.

Rooms

Citi Boutique has 39 deluxe queen rooms and 20 deluxe twin rooms.

Food and Drink

Lahara Restaurant on level three provides all-day dining, with a mix of Pacific-inspired cuisine and international classic dishes. The Wine Room is stocked with old-world and new-world wine that you can enjoy with a cheese plate. The Red Velvet Lounge, which lives up to its name, is decked out with a long red velvet booth that lines the walls of the room and is perfect for cocktails or a date night. From here, you can take things up another level to the Rooftop Terrace Bar (pictured), a great spot for barbecue or grilled dishes and drinks while watching live rugby next door. The two conference rooms and the 5/8th Bar & Hall cater for large groups.

What guests like

“Customer service was excellent. Citi Boutique staff are kind and greet with smiles. Rooms are cleaned every day. Towels are replaced every day.” – TripAdvisor

“I come to Citi Boutique often for personal space and to enjoy food. Its comfy and quiet. If you are looking for such, Citi Boutique is the one to go.” – TripAdvisor

“Staff were amazing, hotel was convenient for the purpose of my visit and was also very clean.” – Booking.com

WHO STAYS? A mix of professional athletes, fans, medical tourists, religious groups, business travellers and families. HOW BIG? 59 rooms, with a choice between deluxe queen and deluxe twin. You can also inquire at the hotel to stay at any of the 78 apartments in various locations (East Boroko, Vaivai Avenue and Korobosea). COST PGK420–990 CHECK IN/ CHECK OUT 2pm/10am HIGHLIGHTS The Rooftop Terrace Bar and the 5/8th Bar Hall have views into the Santos National Football Stadium. The stadium will be the home ground of the country’s first NRL team, the PNG Chiefs, set to debut in 2028. NEARBY The Santos National Football Stadium (on the stadium’s premises is the Locker Room Cafe & Bar), Rita Flynn Netball Centre and Boroko Market.

This article was first published in the May-July 2026 issue of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini.