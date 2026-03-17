Restaurant Review: Sidaam, Port Moresby

Sidaam Restaurant and Bar opened for business in August last year and positive word of mouth has spread quickly since.

Like its sister, the Kuro Haus Japanese restaurant in town, Sidaam also has a single focus to its menu. In Sidaam’s case, that means authentic Thai food with plenty of variations: soups, curries, noodle and rice dishes, stir-fries and more besides.

I started with a Highland Moon Rise, one of Sidaam’s signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails, which was a feast for both the eyes and the taste buds.

A helpful staff member guided me and my guest through the selection of appetisers, from which we chose some classic Thai fish cakes and some crispy fried chicken wings in fish sauce. The latter was particularly good.

For our main course, there were even more extensive options, from some enticing Thai salads to classics like massaman mutton curry and fried whole fish.

We chose a green curry with rice and Thai stir-fried noodles. In both cases, we had our choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, prawn or seafood but (perhaps unadventurously) both opted for chicken, which did not disappoint.

My guest offered the opinion it was the best Thai food they had enjoyed outside of Thailand.

The serves of both dishes were generous, too, and could easily be shared if you’re not ravenously hungry.

We declined dessert on this occasion, but I suspect we will be back again before too long to try it. With so many Thai classics on the menu, Sidaam is one restaurant that requires more than one visit to truly appreciate.

You’ll find it on the ground floor of the recently completed Kwalimu Haus, between Vision City and Parliament Haus. It’s well worth a detour.

Where:

Kwalimu Haus, Somare Circuit, Waigani Phone:

+675 7310 5825 Online:

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Open Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 2pm (lunch) and 5pm to 10pm (dinner). Closed Mondays. Style:

Restaurant and bar. Prices:

Starters PGK39–42; salads PGK49–99; red and green curries PGK49–79; stir-fries PGK38–42; mains PGK49–189; desserts PGK28–30. Our favourite dish:

Crispy fried chicken wings in fish sauce. In a phrase:

Authentic Thai.

This article was first published in the February – April 2026 issue of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini.