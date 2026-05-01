Port Moresby’s newest shopping mall opens its doors

Port Moresby’s families have a special destination to visit following the opening of the city’s latest shopping complex, Eliseo Premium in Hohola.

Opened by Prime Minister James Marape on March 17, the ultra-modern mall features a wide range of retail outlets, including a large supermarket, and clothing, sports, toy, gift and electronics stores, over four floors.

While the quality build and pleasing fitout deserve the ‘premium’ label, the real attraction for families may be the buildings’ fifth floor, which hosts a large games and entertainment area and food court.

The quality and scale of the different amusements on offer is quite new for Papua New Guinea, from dodgem cars to virtual reality experiences, to climbing gyms and arcade-style games. It’s likely to exhaust the most energetic youngsters.

The building also hosts plenty of parking spaces.

The five-storey complex is the flagship of retail and wholesale business the Eliseo Group of Companies, which has eight retail outlets across Port Moresby and employs about 2000 staff in the capital.

The opening of Eliseo Premium marks a milestone for the company, as it replaces a smaller building on the same site, which was badly damaged by fire in January 2024.