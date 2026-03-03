Papua New Guinea’s orchids on show in new garden

Papua New Guinea is home to over 2500 orchid species and experts believe there are more to discover. Visitors to the Port Moresby Nature Park can now see some of them in a new multipurpose garden that has orchids indigenous to the four regions of the country, including high-altitude orchids from the Highlands.

Named the Santos 50th Anniversary Orchid Garden, it was launched by the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, during the 50th Independence Week last year, and opened to the public in November.

Artefacts such as intricately carved totem poles from East Sepik’s Momase region and a replica of a lagatoi from Central’s Southern region are displayed around the garden with information boards, allowing visitors to learn about orchids and the culture of a region in tandem. Within the garden are vegetable patches, which serve as a real-time look into sustainable living.

But it’s not all learning. The one-hectare garden has a pond and benches, and is a peaceful place to rest.

Members of the park recently had an exclusive tour of the gardens with park staff, including Chief Executive Officer Johnpaul Houston.

The park is open daily from 9am to 4pm.

See portmoresbynaturepark.com.pg.