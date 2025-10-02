Business and government gather to discuss ‘The Next 50’ at Papua New Guinea’s Petroleum and Energy Conference

by

PEC 2025 promises opportunities for knowledge-sharing, networking and collaboration in one of the region’s most dynamic energy markets. We preview the event taking place in Port Moresby on 8 and 9 October.

The 2025 edition of the PNG Petroleum and Energy Conference (PEC25) takes place on the 8th and 9th of October, at the Stanley Hotel, Port Moresby.

Hosted by state-owned energy company, Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL), this is the peak annual summit for what is a critical industry sector, bringing together business leaders and government officials.

The 2025 event will feature over 40 international and national speakers and 80 exhibitors and is anticipated to have around 500 delegates from all around the globe.

“The program is designed to look forward, focusing on how petroleum and energy can drive growth, innovation and sustainable development over the next half century.”

Guest of honour will be Dr Fereidun Fesharaki, the renowned international oil and gas market analyst. After consulting to PNG for many years, Dr Fesharaki will be making his farewell visit to the country. Other keynote speakers will include PNG’s Petroleum Minister, the Hon. Jimmy Maladina, MP, on the 8th of October, and Energy Minister, Peter Namea Isoaimo.

Minister Maladina said this year’s conference is particularly important, given the theme of ‘The Next 50.’

“As we celebrate our nation’s Golden Jubilee, the focus will be on the pivotal opportunities of the petroleum and energy sector. The program is designed to look forward, focusing on how petroleum and energy can drive growth, innovation and sustainable development over the next half century.”

Meanwhile, Minister Isoaimo highlighted the importance of transforming PNG’s resources, not only for export but also to improve access to energy around the nation.

“As more people and businesses have access to increased and stable energy supplies, we strengthen and build resilience in our communities. PEC25 provides the forum for collaboration to generate further investment and action in energy production and distribution.”

Topics at the two-day conference will include analysis of the investment climate, both in PNG and internationally, updates on major projects, plus discussions about exploration, technological innovation and energy transition.

Business Advantage International’s Publishing Director, Andrew Wilkins, will be moderating the LNG session on Day 1.