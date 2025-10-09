IMF’s departing Papua New Guinea representative lauds country’s economic progress [video]

by

On the eve of his departure from Papua New Guinea, the International Monetary Fund’s Resident Representative to the country, Sohrab Rafiq, reviews the impact of the IMF’s program in PNG with Andrew Wilkins.

Sohrab Rafiq has been the International Monetary Fund’s Resident Representative in Papua New Guinea since 2023.

On the eve of his departure from the role, Rafiq sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Business Advantage PNG in which he discussed PNG’s positive improvements in economic growth, government finances, inflation, foreign exchange availability and the country’s international risk profile.

Watch this exclusive interview here.