Leading Australian energy analyst on Papua New Guinea and the global LNG market [video]

MST Financial’s Saul Kavonic, one of Australia’s best-known energy commodities analysts, shares his outlook for the global LNG market in the near to medium term, and reveals why he believes Papua New Guinea has such an important role to play in meeting future demand.

Enjoy this exclusive interview, which was first shown at the 2025 Business Advantage PNG Investment Conference, held in August.