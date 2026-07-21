August 2, 2026 6:59 AM PGT
People moves

People Moves: TISA Bank, Special Economic Zones Authority, National Executive Council

21 Jul 2026 by

CEO appointments confirmed at TISA Bank and the SEZA, while the Papua New Guinea Cabinet undergoes a ministerial reshuffle.

Left: Luke Kaul, CEO of TISA Bank. Right: Kikila Yavase, CEO of SEZA. (Credit: TISA Bank, SEZA)

TISA Bank has confirmed Luke Kaul as Chief Executive Officer following his tenure as Acting CEO.

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The National Executive Council has confirmed Kikila Yavase as the Chief Executive Officer for the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) following his tenure as Acting CEO.

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The Prime Minister made the following appointments to the National Executive Council on 16 July –

New ministerial appointments:

  • Robert Naguri – Minister for Information and Communications Technology
  • John Kaupa – Minister for Environment and Conservation
  • Saki Soloma – Minister for Labour and Employment
  • Douglas Tomuriesa – Minister for Civil Aviation
  • Francis Kikin Siune – Minister for Education
  • Agena Gamai – Minister for Livestock

Ministers who moved to a new portfolio or added a new portfolio alongside their existing one:

  • Dr Billy Joseph becomes Minister for Health and assumes responsibility for Disaster and Emergency Services
  • Elias Kapavore becomes Minister for Defence
  • William Bando becomes Minister for Immigration
  • Wake Goi becomes Minister for Commerce and Industry
  • Miki Kaeok assumes responsibility for Coffee, in addition to his existing role as Minister for Transport
  • Richard Maru assumes responsibility for PNG Power, in addition to his existing role as Minister for International Trade and Investment
  • Prime Minister Marape will personally oversee Correctional Service, National Volunteer Service and Sports

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