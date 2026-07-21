People Moves: TISA Bank, Special Economic Zones Authority, National Executive Council
CEO appointments confirmed at TISA Bank and the SEZA, while the Papua New Guinea Cabinet undergoes a ministerial reshuffle.
TISA Bank has confirmed Luke Kaul as Chief Executive Officer following his tenure as Acting CEO.
***
The National Executive Council has confirmed Kikila Yavase as the Chief Executive Officer for the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) following his tenure as Acting CEO.
***
The Prime Minister made the following appointments to the National Executive Council on 16 July –
New ministerial appointments:
- Robert Naguri – Minister for Information and Communications Technology
- John Kaupa – Minister for Environment and Conservation
- Saki Soloma – Minister for Labour and Employment
- Douglas Tomuriesa – Minister for Civil Aviation
- Francis Kikin Siune – Minister for Education
- Agena Gamai – Minister for Livestock
Ministers who moved to a new portfolio or added a new portfolio alongside their existing one:
- Dr Billy Joseph becomes Minister for Health and assumes responsibility for Disaster and Emergency Services
- Elias Kapavore becomes Minister for Defence
- William Bando becomes Minister for Immigration
- Wake Goi becomes Minister for Commerce and Industry
- Miki Kaeok assumes responsibility for Coffee, in addition to his existing role as Minister for Transport
- Richard Maru assumes responsibility for PNG Power, in addition to his existing role as Minister for International Trade and Investment
- Prime Minister Marape will personally oversee Correctional Service, National Volunteer Service and Sports