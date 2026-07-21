People Moves: TISA Bank, Special Economic Zones Authority, National Executive Council

TISA Bank has confirmed Luke Kaul as Chief Executive Officer following his tenure as Acting CEO.

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The National Executive Council has confirmed Kikila Yavase as the Chief Executive Officer for the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) following his tenure as Acting CEO.

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The Prime Minister made the following appointments to the National Executive Council on 16 July –

New ministerial appointments:

Robert Naguri – Minister for Information and Communications Technology

John Kaupa – Minister for Environment and Conservation

Saki Soloma – Minister for Labour and Employment

Douglas Tomuriesa – Minister for Civil Aviation

Francis Kikin Siune – Minister for Education

Agena Gamai – Minister for Livestock

Ministers who moved to a new portfolio or added a new portfolio alongside their existing one: