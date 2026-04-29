People Moves: Datec PNG, Kina Bank, BSP, Pacific Palms Property, PNG Ports, Business Council of PNG

Datec PNG has appointed Preetam Tallukdar as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 27 April 2026.

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Kina Securities (Kina Bank) has appointed Richard Kimber, an existing Non-Executive Director, as its Deputy Chair.

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BSP Financial Group has appointed senior banker Trevor Browse as its new Country Head for the Solomon Islands.

It has also announced the appointment of Ray Naicker as Group Chief Information Officer.

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Pacific Palms Property has promoted Dale Lewis to General Manager – Property Development.

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PNG Ports Corporation has appointed Roy Harry Mumu and Maxwell Paia to its Board of Directors.

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The Business Council of Papua New Guinea has appointed Ben Wavell-Smith as a non-executive member of its Board of Directors.