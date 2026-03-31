People Moves: NICTA, BSP, Papua New Guinea Banking Association, Kina Securities

The National Information and Communications Technology Authority (NICTA) has confirmed the appointment of Lume Polume as Chief Executive Officer for a period of four years, effective from 28 January.

***

BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) has announced:

the appointment of Nuni Kulu as Group Executive, Pacific Markets, with responsibility for BSP’s operations in Fiji, Cook Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu. She remains Group Chief Operating Officer alongside this role.

the resignation of Stephen Beach as a board director.

the planned retirement of Peter Beswick, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer as of 31 March 2026.

***

The newly formed Papua New Guinea Banking Association has appointed members from all major banks, with Mark Robinson, CEO of BSP appointed as chair, and Ivan Vidovich, CEO of Kina Bank, appointed as deputy chair.

***

Kina Securities Limited (Kina Bank) has announced that Richard Kimber, an existing Non-Executive Director, has been appointed Deputy Chair of its board.