People Moves: MRA, Australia PNG Business Council, Bougainville Copper, Geopacific Resources, Digicel, Nasfund

John Tuaim has been appointed Chairman of the board of the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA).

Joining him on the MRA’s new board, sworn in this week, are: Harry Kore, Jude Tukuliya, Donald Hehona, Steven Nukuitu and Roger Kara. Three non-ex officio directors are yet to be appointed.

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Andrew Cairns, CEO of Westpac PNG, has been appointed President of the Australia Papua New Guinea Business Council.

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Bougainville Copper has appointed Sir Melchior Togolo CBE as Chief Executive Officer.

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Geopacific Resources Limited has appointed Hamish Bohannan as Managing Director, effective 1 May 2026. This follows the decision by James Fox to step down as Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Rowan Johnston has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman, with Graham Ascough transitioning to Non-Executive Director.

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Digicel Pacific Group has announced the appointment of Tim Bryson as Group Head of External Affairs.

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Anton Sekum has been appointed to the board of Nasfund as a Director.