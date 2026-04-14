People Moves: MRDC, BSP, Nasfund, Pacific Palms Property, PNG High Commission to Fiji, UN in PNG
New Chief Risk Officer at MRDC, new directors at BSP and Nasfund, new General Manager at Pacific Palms Property, new PNG High Commissioner to Fiji, and new UN Resident Coordinator in Papua New Guinea.
The Mineral Resources Development Company (MRDC) has appointed Valentina Kaman as Chief Risk Officer, promoting her from General Manager – Legal and Compliance.
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BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) has announced the appointment of Michael Makap as a director on its board.
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Nasfund has confirmed the appointment of Albert Mellam to the board as an Independent Director.
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Preya Naidu has been appointed as General Manager of Pacific Palms Property.
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The Government of Papua New Guinea has confirmed the appointment of High Commissioner-designate of Papua New Guinea to the Republic of Fiji, Her Excellency, Jacinta Tony-Barrion.
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The United Nations has appointed Shalini Bahuguna as its Resident Coordinator in Papua New Guinea.