People Moves: MRDC, BSP, Nasfund, Pacific Palms Property, PNG High Commission to Fiji, UN in PNG

The Mineral Resources Development Company (MRDC) has appointed Valentina Kaman as Chief Risk Officer, promoting her from General Manager – Legal and Compliance.

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BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) has announced the appointment of Michael Makap as a director on its board.

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Nasfund has confirmed the appointment of Albert Mellam to the board as an Independent Director.

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Preya Naidu has been appointed as General Manager of Pacific Palms Property.

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The Government of Papua New Guinea has confirmed the appointment of High Commissioner-designate of Papua New Guinea to the Republic of Fiji, Her Excellency, Jacinta Tony-Barrion.

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The United Nations has appointed Shalini Bahuguna as its Resident Coordinator in Papua New Guinea.