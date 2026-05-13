People Moves: Digicel, CPL Group, Kina Bank, Remington Group, PNG FM, Dentons

Digicel Pacific has announced that Tarik Boudiaf will step down as as the CEO of Digicel PNG after nearly two years in the role. Brett Goschen, Digicel Group Chief Financial Officer, will take on the role of acting CEO while the group searches for a permanent replacement.

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City Pharmacy Limited (CPL Group) has appointed Stephanie Jane Copus Campbell AM as the new board chair, effective from conclusion of its annual general meeting on 11 May.

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Kina Securities (Kina Bank) has announced the appointment of Taiwo Fowowe as Chief Financial Officer and CompanySecretary, effective 27 May. Fowowe will succeed Johnson Kalo, who will assume the role of Executive General Manager Wealth Management, on the same date.

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The Remington Group has appointed Malcolm Kuper as the Country Manager for Paradise Brewery and Remington Group in the Solomon Islands.

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Communications Fiji Limited, the parent company of PNG FM, has appointed Esther Gegelagi as the Chief Executive Officer for PNGFM.

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Dentons has appointed Gertrude Tamade to Litigation Partner in its Papua New Guinea office.