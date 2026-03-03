People Moves: CPL Group, Nasfund, Steamships Hospitality, Santos
New CEO for CPL Group, new chairman at Nasfund, new division head at Steamships Hospitality, board member retires at Santos.
CPL Group announced the appointment of Ajay Patel as the Group CEO, effective 1 April 2026. Additionally, Mohanraj Natarajan has been promoted to Chief Finance Officer and Pradeep Panda has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.
***
Nasfund has announced the appointment of Christopher Elphick as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
***
Damian Cooper has been appointed as Head of Division for Steamships Hospitality.
***
Yasmin Allen has retired from the role of Non-Executive Director at Santos.