People Moves: CPL Group, Nasfund, Steamships Hospitality, Santos

CPL Group announced the appointment of Ajay Patel as the Group CEO, effective 1 April 2026. Additionally, Mohanraj Natarajan has been promoted to Chief Finance Officer and Pradeep Panda has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

***

Nasfund has announced the appointment of Christopher Elphick as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

***

Damian Cooper has been appointed as Head of Division for Steamships Hospitality.

***

Yasmin Allen has retired from the role of Non-Executive Director at Santos.