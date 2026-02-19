People Moves: Steamships Logistics, Air Niugini, TISA Bank, NiuPay, ANZ PNG, Joint Venture Port Services, PNG Air
Restructure at Steamships Logistics, new CEO at Air Niugini, new acting CEO at TISA Bank, new COO at NiuPay, new Executive Director Institutional at ANZ PNG, new National Operations Manager at Joint Venture Port Services and more.
Following a restructure of Steamships Logistics, the following appointments have been made:
- Alistair Skingley as General Manager Marine Logistics
- Greg Kettleton as General Manager Landside Logistics
- Nicholas Bury as General Manager Transformation and Commercial Logistics.
***
Alan Milne has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Air Niugini.
***
TISA Bank has appointed Luke Kaul as acting Chief Executive Officer, replacing Sunil Pokharel.
***
NiuPay has appointed Trevor Manokore as Chief Operating Officer.
***
Bernadette Shaw has been appointed as Executive Director, Institutional for ANZ Papua New Guinea.
***
Alma-Jean Urakowi has been appointed National Operations Manager at Joint Venture Port Services.
***
PNG Air Limited has confirmed the appointment of Gheno Minia as a non-executive Director.