Taking Fiji’s tourism to the next level

by

Fiji’s tourism industry has emerged out of the COVID-19 era stronger than before, and is looking at how to future-proof itself in an ever-changing market.

It’s a measure of how far Fiji’s tourism industry has come that, when Business Advantage Fiji visited in March 2025, there was some disquiet among business leaders that visitor arrivals were slightly down on the year before. Further enquiry, however, revealed a sector in excellent shape, facing relatively few headwinds and with a compelling growth strategy.

The year 2024 was a record one for the industry as a whole, with over a million visitor arrivals and robust profit margins.

“We are targeting what we call ‘contributing tourists’: those who engage with Fiji, take part in the culture, engage in sustainability initiatives, and learn something while they are here.”

“We are in an enviable position at the moment,” says Brent Hill, outgoing CEO of government agency Tourism Fiji.

“We have really high occupancy rates and really high average daily room rates.”

Much has been made of Fiji’s lightning-quick reopening at the end of 2021, after its borders had been closed for 19 months due to COVID.

Story continues after advertisment...

“We expected 30 per cent occupancy initially, but within three months were at 90 per cent,” says Vincent Macquet, Area General Manager of Accor Hotels Fiji.

While this campaign was an outstanding effort, both of marketing and logistics, it does not explain why the sector has remained so buoyant since.

According to Neeraj Chadha, Vice President Pacific Islands for Marriott International, the sector was just ready to go to the next level.

“Upon reopening, Fiji had several strategic advantages that elevated its position in the global tourism landscape. In addition to a well-executed reopening plan, many hotels – whether by design or fortunate timing – had recently completed renovations that significantly enhanced the standard of accommodation.”

“Another pivotal factor was the government’s support in rationalising import duties, which had a positive impact on operational costs.”

“The result was a markedly improved tourism product and guest experience, offering far greater value for money.”

Where to next?

If nothing else, the sense that the recent boom may have finally plateaued is sharpening the industry’s focus about where the next phase of growth will come from.

The most obvious answer is adding more room inventory to meet current demand. This is not simply more of the same kind of rooms but also alternative configurations that appeal to new market segments – such as luxury (i.e. beyond five-star) and self-catering units that are suitable for longer stays.

If it takes years to build a new resort, extra flights to new or existing markets can be added quickly.

There are certainly high hopes in the industry for the next phase of Fiji Airways’ North American strategy, which is based on an innovative partnership with the world’s largest airline, American Airlines.

As the sector evolves, it is also focused on giving visitors more choice.

“[Our message is that] Fiji is not just beaches and resorts, it’s also hinterland experiences, cultural experiences and even whitewater rafting and ziplines through jungle,” enthuses Brent Hill.

“We are targeting what we call ‘contributing tourists’: those who engage with Fiji, take part in the culture, engage in sustainability initiatives, and learn something while they are here.”

“The growth in experiential tourism is one of the biggest trends in the global leisure market,” adds Accor’s Vincent Macquet. “We need to create [even] more reasons to come to Fiji.”

MICE appeal

Another segment with lots of growth potential is MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Exhibitions).

“The MICE segment is critical for our seasonality,” says Neeraj Chadha.

“With its enhanced infrastructure, high-quality accommodation, staging technology, improved international air connectivity and customisable daily program, Fiji offers a compelling environment for business events.”

“Destinations like Denarau Island, where we have three of our five properties, and the Coral Coast can cater to larger group sizes.”