Building Fiji’s tourism future

Investors in Fiji’s tourism sector are building and upgrading, with more new hotel rooms currently under construction in Fiji than there are currently in all of Papua New Guinea. Business Advantage Fiji talks to industry insiders to find out more.

“If you own a hotel in Fiji, you are doing really well,” observes the outgoing CEO of Tourism Fiji, Brent Hill.

As such, it is no surprise that many hotel owners are reinvesting, leading to an unprecedented surge in construction activity throughout the country.

How often do you hear of a hotel developer working on four separate projects at once?

One project in particular is aiming to reframe the image of Fiji as a tourist destination.

Vatu Talei (or ‘The Jewel’) is under construction adjacent to the Sofitel on Denarau Island.

There are also major works going on next door, where the Westin Fiji Golf Resort & Spa is due to open in early 2026.

“The renovated Westin is going to be a game-changer for Fiji, raising the bar in terms of customer experience,” Neeraj Chadha, Vice President Pacific

Islands for Marriott International, tells Business Advantage Fiji.

“It will provide excellent accommodation and outstanding investment in public areas, including a fabulous Japanese-Peruvian beachside restaurant, while still retaining Fiji’s quintessential charm.”

New properties

With Denarau Island close to capacity, the Wailoaloa Bay area, close to Fiji’s main international airport at Nadi, is emerging as a new tourism hub.

The Wyndham Garden Resort opened in late 2023, while IHG’s sprawling Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay opened with over 300 rooms last year (on the site of the former and smaller Pullman Nadi Bay).

Finally, one of Fiji’s best-known entrepreneurs, Hari Punja, is behind the Rydges Wailoaloa, a ‘new build’ beachfront resort that will open in late 2026.

Meanwhile, on nearby Naisoso Island, Radisson Blu Mirage Resort will comprise 144 beachfront apartments and its own marina. Funded by the Fiji National Provident Fund and BSP Financial Group (Fiji), it is expected to open in 2027.

Another international operator with a strong presence in Fiji is Hilton Hotels. Besides its signature Hilton Fiji Beach Resort on Denarau (which can accommodate over 1000 guests), it also runs the DoubleTree by Hilton Resort – Sonaisali Island.

Hilton’s long-term commitment to Fiji’s tourism growth is best reflected in the debut of the Hilton Garden Inn brand in the country – a milestone development in the middle of the national capital and business hub, Suva.

Scheduled to open next year, the brand new property is being funded by the Carpenters Group (a local subsidiary of Malaysian conglomerate MBf) to the tune of F$75 million.

“There is currently a supply issue with hotel rooms in Suva,” notes Carey Osborne, General Manager for Hilton in Fiji. “With 178 rooms, this will be the largest property in town and will cater to the corporate traveller, with super-fast wifi and other elevated touches in a great location.”

Stage two of the development will be a retail precinct set to transform Suva’s downtown waterfront. Meanwhile, Suva’s iconic Grand Pacific Hotel (built in 1914) will be rebranded as an Intercontinental in 2026.

Beyond Denarau

Kamal Chetty, CEO of Investment Fiji, explains that some of this new wave of investment is also reaching some less developed parts of the country:

“In Rakiraki [in the north of Viti Levu], the 100-room Wananavu Resort is being built by Rups, a local investor. And two new hotels are being planned in Lautoka, which doesn’t usually see a lot of activity.

“We’ve also got some hotels being developed on Vanua Levu, plus a few in the [outer] islands, primarily with an eco-focus.”

This geographical dispersion is likely to increase given the significant upgrades planned for Fiji’s airport infrastructure.

“Realistically, there are probably 1500 [rooms] that are either…starting soon, or already underway,” sums up ANZ Fiji Country Head, Rabih Yazbek. Even that, he thinks, is unlikely to be sufficient to meet future demand.

It is no surprise, therefore, that the next phase of projects is already on the drawing board.

“We’re not stopping at The Jewel,” says Vincent Macquet, Area General Manager for Accor Hotels Fiji. “We are planning a four-star, mid-to-long-stay resort in Wailoaloa and a four-star hotel in Denarau. We are also involved in a four-star hotel project on the Coral Coast, bringing our total investment to F$475 million. How often do you hear of a hotel developer working on four separate projects at once?”