Top resource analyst’s gold and copper outlook for Papua New Guinea [video]

by

Gavin Wendt, Founding Director and Senior Resource Analyst for MineLife, discusses the positive outlook for Papua New Guinea’s two key export metals, copper and gold.

Rising global gold prices have been spurred by sophisticated investors and global trade uncertainty, while the industrial commodity copper is growing in demand due to the rise of electric vehicles, renewable energy and artificial intelligence, according to Gavin Wendt, Founding Director of Australia’s MineLife.

“We need new mines being discovered, and we need new mines being commissioned,” Wendt tells Business Advantage PNG.

Enjoy this exclusive interview, which was recorded for the 2025 Business Advantage PNG Investment Conference in August.