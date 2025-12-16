10 big adventures in Papua New Guinea

1. Walk the Kokoda Trail

Tackle the epic Kokoda Trail – sandwiched between the north and south coasts of the country – over six to 12 days.

It is a one-stop-shop for Papua New Guinean geography, with natural landscapes that alternate between mountains, lowlands, jungles and streams. The 96-kilometre trail is physically and mentally demanding, offering the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of World War 2 soldiers from Australia and PNG’s Fuzzy Wuzzy angels who fought one of the defining campaigns of that period.

Many who have walked the trail have likened it to a pilgrimage – a chance to deeply understand the endurance and sacrifice of wartime heroes. There are many PNG and Australian-based trekking companies, including pngtrekkingadventures.com and kokodatreks.com.

2. Canoe the Sepik River

The Sepik River offers a glimpse into the life of isolated river villages via motorised dugout canoe with local guides.

At some village stops, visitors are permitted to enter the haus tambaran (spirit house), a traditional ceremonial place for men, which was the inspiration for the facade of PNG’s National Parliament.

There are opportunities for birdwatching as well, particularly near the village of Wagu where you can see the bird of paradise. Also near Wagu is a freshwater creek that can be snorkelled.

You can camp overnight at these village stops with your tour guides.

See pepetapng.com/tour/9-day-sepik-riveradventure and southseahorizons.com/product/sepik-river-adventure.

3. Game fish in the Wild West

In the wild west of PNG, close to the Indonesian border, there are lowlands that are Amazonian in nature, with bending rivers, unbroken grassland and sightings of deer, crocodiles, wallabies, goannas and birds.

It is also an excellent place for game fishing.

During dry season, from June to September, anglers can book a stay at the comfortable Bensbach Wilderness Lodge, setting out to catch king-sized black bass and barramundi daily in Bensbach River.

The remote lodge can house up to 16 guests and includes 24-hour solar power.

There is also a bar so you can enjoy a beer with your day’s catch. See pngtours.com/bensbach-wildlife-lodge and anglingadventures.com.au/bensbach.

4. See the Goroka Show

What better way to see the scope of PNG storytelling and dancing than at one of the premier cultural shows?

The Goroka Show takes place annually in September over three days, bringing together different tribes with elaborate bilas (traditional costumes) and tribal groups, including the Asaro Mudmen.

The dances of different cultural groups can be chilling, militant, energetic, wistful, comedic, mysterious and proud.

Cultural shows also feature art and craft stalls and traditional foodmaking demonstrations.

Air Niugini Tours has show packages that include airfares from Port Moresby to Goroka. See airniugini.com.pg.

5. Visit the Tufi Fjords

One of the country’s most breathtaking coastal wonders, the Tufi Fjords have been called a ‘tropical Scandinavia’, comprising deep valleys etched into the lush coastline of Oro Province. Tall cliffs encircle the turquoise inlets.

Visitors can snorkel and dive coral reefs teeming with fish, enjoy wreck dives or canoe with local guides.

The boutique Tufi Resort, above the fjords, arranges fjord cruises, cultural encounters with local villages and land tours. See tufiresort.com.

6. Dive and snorkel at Tawali

Take in Milne Bay’s charm with a weekend stay at Tawali Leisure and Dive Resort. As the name suggests, the resort is the envy of divers and snorkellers all over the world with its spectacular house reef, coral gardens and muck dives.

Other attractions include the fresh local food, traditional cooking demonstrations, a rainforest hike, birding, visits to nearby islands, a waterfall and the famous skull caves.

If you can, carry some local cash, as you’re likely to meet some paddling vendors on the way, selling their shells and wares.

The resort is a boat ride and a drive away from Gurney Airport at Alotau. See tawali.com.

7. Scale a volcano

One of the most active and accessible volcanoes in PNG, Mount Tavurvur is a poignant reminder of the devastating power of nature.

Located just outside Rabaul, it buried much of the town in ash during its last significant eruption in 1994.

Today, travellers can hike to the edge for unique harbour views of Rabaul, neighbouring islands and the smoking caldera. The steep climb up takes about an hour, with heat rising from vents and the smell of sulphur in the area.

At the base, visitors can also see bubbling hot springs and the post-eruption wreckage.

PNG’s founding father, Sir Michael Somare, was born in Rabaul, with a memorial erected near the entrance to Mount Tavurvur.

Find a private guide at toursbylocals.com or see pngtg.com/rabaulshore-excursions.

8. Stay at a mountain lodge

Sitting high above Mount Hagen, at 2100 metres, Rondon Ridge Lodge provides a front-row seat to the region’s enchanting geography and cultures.

The lodge overlooks sweeping valleys and jagged mountain ranges, with crisp air and panoramas that shift with the clouds. The lodge offers spacious two-storey apartments and bungalows, a perfect retreat after exploring the flora and fauna, visiting local villages, witnessing sing-sings and birdwatching in forests. See pngtours.com/rondon-ridge.

9. Become a ‘Vanibro’

Become a so-called ‘Vanibro’ by visiting PNG’s northwest coast, near the Indonesian border, where an awesome surf destination awaits at Vanimo. Known for its friendly locals and laid-back surf camps, the area has beach and reef breaks that light up between October and April when monsoon swells arrive.

Breaks like Lido and Yako (a neighboring village) serve up clean rights and lefts, often peeling into rideable barrels.

What also sets Vanimo apart are the hearty meals of fresh fish and garden food, the privacy and the opportunity to mingle with locals. There are other activities, too, such as visiting a waterfall – an hour away from Vanimo Surf Lodge – or taking a day trip to Indonesia. See vanimosurflodge.com.

10. Escape the city to Varirata National Park

An hour’s drive from Port Moresby, Varirata provides an easy escape to PNG’s countryside.

Trails wind through forest and open clearings, leading to spectacular lookouts over the capital and the coastline. Because hunting is not allowed onsite, the park is a birdwatcher’s dream – featuring owls, kingfishers and the raggiana bird of paradise, PNG’s national emblem, which is often spotted in the early morning performing its vivid mating dance.

Varirata has a range of experiences, including five well-marked tracks ranging from easy strolls to more challenging loops, the Koiari treehouse, and picnic grounds.

For a day package from Port Moresby, see newguineanaturaltours.com.pg or make a group booking at amazingportmoresby.com/tour/varirata-national-park/.