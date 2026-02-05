Analysis: Another strong year for Papua New Guinea capital markets in 2025

The year 2025 proved very strong for investors on the PNGX, Papua New Guinea’s national stock exchange.

Aggregate market turnover for the year hit a recent record of K703 million, a 55 per cent increase on 2024. This speaks to the increased relevance and importance of equity markets in PNG in connecting investors with local businesses.

A number of leading companies listed on the local bourse saw significant increases in share prices during the year, continuing the strong trend that the market has witnessed in recent times.

While the total market capitalisation of the PNGX is boosted by the inclusion of international giants Newmont Corporation and Santos Limited, a number of the locally incorporated entities have reached a point of considerable scale. BSP Financial Group now exceeds K10 billion in market capitalisation, and both Kina Securities Limited and Credit Corporation have joined the billion kina-plus club.

“The total return profile on the PNGX remains one of the strongest in the world.”

The total value of locally incorporated companies on the exchange has risen to more than K15.8 billion, a 70 per cent increase compared to two years earlier.