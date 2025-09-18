Bank of Papua New Guinea releases special notes and coins

by

Papua New Guinea’s central bank is releasing commemorative 50-kina notes and 50-toea coins to mark the 50th anniversary of independence.

To mark the country’s 50th anniversary of independence, the Bank of Papua New Guinea is releasing PGK20 million worth of commemorative 50-kina notes and 50-toea coins.

The two denominations were selected specifically for their ‘50’ value.

The public got a first look at the commemorative monies in April, when they were launched by the Prime Minister James Marape and Bank of PNG Governor, Elizabeth Genia.

The kina and toea continue to serve as enduring icons of our independence.

“When our currency was launched in 1975, it marked more than a change in systems. It was a declaration of identity, of confidence, and of our right to determine our own course,” Genia said.

“It gave us the tools to shape our economic future, to write our own financial story, and to anchor the spirit of nationhood into every note and every coin.

“Today, the kina and toea continue to serve as enduring icons of our independence. Not only in our wallets and marketplaces, but in the very idea that we are the stewards of our own future,” she said.

The front of the 50-kina note will showcase a few of PNG’s natural icons. Most notable is the raggiana bird-of-paradise, the country’s national emblem, with its wings outstretched partially over Parliament Haus.

Also, newly featured is the Sepik blue orchid. This orchid is also known as the Dendrobium Veronica Somare, after the wife of the country’s first Prime Minister, Sir Michael Somare. Somare’s portrait sits on the back of the 50-kina note.

Adding a pop of colour is the image of the male bluish green Queen Alexandra birdwing butterfly, next to the brown female, the largest butterfly in the world. Tying it all together is the official 50th anniversary of independence logo.

It was created by Samuel Uge. Uge’s design was carefully selected after a nationwide competition.

The anniversary logo is prominently featured in the centre of the coin. It is encircled by the national flag in colour, standing out against the silver of the seven-sided coin.

The 50th anniversary of the country’s currency – the kina and toea – was marked in April. The kina and toea were launched in 1975 by former Prime Minister Sir Julius Chan.

As the country’s first Finance Minister, he will be honoured at the end of the year with his portrait on a 100-kina note.

This will be a permanent change to the country’s highest value note, and not just part of the commemorative monies.

Note: Printing Australia prints PNG’s kina notes and the toea coins are produced by the Royal Australian Mint.