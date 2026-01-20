‘Modernisation for growth’: BSP CEO shares plans to enhance customer experience

A

The year went well for BSP across all seven of our operating countries. In PNG, revenue was up 15 per cent, interest income was up about 13 per cent, fee income was up 12 per cent, and foreign exchange turnover was up about 24 per cent in the first nine months of the year.

In some countries, we are benefiting as the formal sector increases in size, and we use innovation to expand financial inclusion. Digital channel volumes are growing at over 20 per cent per annum. A large part of that is driven here in PNG. Branch volumes are still high but, depending on the market, they’re either flat or trending down.

We delivered these financial results while continuing to invest through our “modernisation-for-growth” strategy. Recent examples include beginning the replacement of our entire ATM fleet, remodelling branches, and a number of other investments that we think will make a direct impact on the customer experience. We bring tried and tested skills to the cash economy.

One real modernising factor in the banking space is the rise in technology investments, by the likes of ourselves and the Bank of Papua New Guinea. Considerations around the introduction of biometrics and e-identification are making it easier for customers to open accounts. I think that’s extremely positive for improving access to banking.