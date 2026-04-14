Nasfund CEO Rajeev Sharma on the super fund’s outstanding annual results… and what’s next

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It was a better‑than‑expected year for us, driven primarily by four factors.

First, BSP Financial Group continues to be the flag bearer of good dividend yield and valuation gains.

Second, Treasury bill yields nearly doubled – from around 4 per cent last year to roughly 8 per cent this year – and that strengthened fixed‑income returns.

Third, our international equity portfolio performed exceptionally well. The easing of foreign exchange constraints allowed us to send more funds offshore, and the resulting diversification, combined with global market gains, significantly boosted our overall position.

Fourth, the devaluation of PNG’s currency also supported foreign exchange gains that worked in our favour by increasing the translated value of our overseas assets. Last year, we were able to invest more money out of the country because of the relaxation of forex. That amounted to better returns on our portfolio.