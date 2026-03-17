‘We’ve opened accounts in all 22 provinces’: CreditBank PNG CEO on what’s driving his bank’s rise

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CreditBank recently launched a highly competitive fixed‑rate home loan at 4.99 per cent for the first 12 months. This offer applies to new home purchases and refinancing, giving customers full access to the bank’s products and services. Customer uptake of home loans, personal loans and credit cards continues to grow.

We believe our mobile app and online banking app are best in class in PNG. We’re always looking at how we can enhance these and make online banking easier. We want to create that digital transformation that needs to happen in this country.

We’re rolling out EFTPOS terminals to our business customers and that is encouraging other new commercial customers to come onboard. We’re also looking at things such as SoftPOS for customers instead of having a chunky EFTPOS terminal. We’re asking, “Is there an opportunity to do things differently?”

We are looking at an agency arrangement where our customers will be able to have a wider branch network.

Given that we have the capability and the functionality to issue Visa debit cards, there’s an opportunity for us to expand our offering to some of the other financial institutions in the country that don’t have that capability, and that will drive additional revenue for the group.