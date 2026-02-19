PNGX Group’s Chairman on acquisition plans, capital market reforms and regional partnerships

A

The market is awaiting the previously announced listing of Pacific Balanced Fund.

We are currently in discussions with more companies listed in offshore markets which have significant operations in PNG and which see the value in listing as part of the social and political licence to operate in the country.

We are anticipating at least one corporate bond this year and have hopes of also attracting our first green bond to the market.

Attracting other forms of investment vehicles will depend upon further tax reform to remove existing barriers and provide incentives. We are also encouraged by recent comments made by Richard Maru, Minister for International Trade and Investment, regarding the potential listing of selected quality state-owned enterprises.