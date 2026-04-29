Moni Plus MD on standing out in Papua New Guinea’s competitive financial services market

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Moni Plus is performing strongly in the funding sector. Growth has been driven partly by ongoing financial pressure on public servants and workers, many of whom rely on borrowed funds. Most clients are repeat customers seeking loan top-ups, contributing to increased application volumes across personal and commercial lending. Our success is also underpinned by faster decision-making compared with banks and other finance providers, a capability for which we are consistently rated highly.

We are now in the fourth year of a five-year strategic plan and, following a recent review, are on track to meet most targets. While plans to open two additional branches were delayed due to limited office space and land availability, expanding branch accessibility remains a priority.

We are also investing in organisational efficiency, technology and processes, including the implementation of a new core banking system due to go live this year.

By adopting modern banking and digital platforms, we can deliver more efficient services and ensure Moni Plus remains competitive.