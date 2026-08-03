Hotel Review: Highlander, Mount Hagen

Location



The Highlander Hotel is about 10 minutes’ drive from Kagamuga Airport. It is just off the Highlands Highway, making it easily accessible. Key landmarks, such as the Mount Hagen market and government offices, are within walking or short driving distance.

The place



The Highlander Hotel is surrounded by landscaped tropical gardens and set slightly away from the busiest parts of town; it offers modern accommodation, fine dining and versatile meeting spaces. In addition, it is a relatively quiet part of town while still being centrally located for business and administrative activities. Guests can expect a safe and comfortable environment with 24-hour security and ample parking.

Rooms

Whether you’re travelling for work or a holiday, the hotel rooms and serviced apartments offer a modern, comfortable and convenient place to stay in the welcoming, cool Highlands atmosphere. It’s also a great choice for events and can cater for up to 200 guests for meetings, conferences and weddings, with flexible spaces.

Food and drink



There’s a seafood night every Thursday and a steak night every Friday in the Palmuri Restaurant. The a la carte menu has everything from roast chicken to steaks, burgers, sandwiches, stir-fries, curries and pizzas. The local recommendation is the Mount Wilhem trout with a wine or local beer. Additional venues include the Niu Ming Bar and the Sportsman’s Bar.

What guests like

“A very pleasant place to stay, especially for a business trip. The staff were welcoming and always ready to help, and the atmosphere was calm and relaxing after a busy day. The room was clean, comfortable, and well maintained.” – TripAdvisor

WHO STAYS? Mix of corporates and international and local tourists. HOW BIG? 88 rooms, from the standard self-contained deluxe king rooms to twin-share rooms and executive queen rooms. For longer stays, there are options for one-bedroom and two-bedroom fully serviced apartments. COST From PGK650 a night for standard deluxe king rooms to PGK1147 for fully serviced two-bedroom apartments, which offer sizeable work areas and private balconies. CHECK IN 2pm CHECK OUT 10am HIGHLIGHTS A favourite gathering spot for locals and visitors, the Sportsman’s Bar offers a relaxed atmosphere to unwind. A stand-out feature is the swimming pool set within landscaped gardens.

This article was first published in the August-October 2026 issue of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini.