Off to the market in Port Moresby

If you’re in Port Moresby and want to experience Papua New Guinean food, art and culture, the POM City Markets are the place to go.

Marketgoers can try treats such as tamatama (mashed cassava with fresh coconut cream), find abstract art that depicts PNG’s rich culture and people, and pick up handcrafted items.

There are many talented local artisans at the markets who sell one-of-a-kind products, ranging from jewellery to clothing, baskets and bilums.

The markets showcase more than 50 local businesses at any one time and are family-friendly. They always include a play area and games for children. Also, there is zero tolerance for alcohol consumption.

The markets are the brainchild of Sylvia Pascoe, who has been running them since 2017 through her events company Pascoe Promotions.

She says the markets help the development of the small to medium enterprises (SME) sector in PNG. “People are able to start businesses and are given the opportunity to test the market for their products,” she says.

“Most of the individuals who sell at the markets had no other source of revenue before this. So, to be part of a platform where people get to literally build families and communities is a privilege,” she says.

One of many success stories from the markets is Anne Iauka who runs Anka Crafts.

“When Anne first started, she and two other women split the registration fee for their stall. Eventually they got their own stalls and now Anne exports to countries like Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. Her success has seen her providing a source of revenue for many people in her village in Bougainville,” Pascoe says.

The day markets are open 8am to 5pm and the night markets from 3pm to 9pm.

There are two day markets each month (during weekends) and one night market (on a weeknight).

Day markets are usually held at the National Museum grounds, or the New China Town, and night markets are at the Harbourside precinct. Free entry.

To find the latest dates for markets, follow POM City Markets on Facebook.