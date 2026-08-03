The colourful West New Britain Festival returns

The second annual Oil Palm Festival of Arts & Culture was celebrated over three days in June.

An estimated 1000 visitors flocked to the Sir John Maneke stadium at Hoskins Station, about a 40-minute drive from Kimbe, to attend the festival, which had the theme ‘Celebrating Oil Palm, Culture & Sustainable Livelihood.’

West New Britain is famous for its vast oil palm plantations, which cover about 90,000 hectares across the province. Generations of families have relied on oil palm as a source of income, and since the 1960s companies like New Britain Palm Oil and Hargy Oil Palms Limited have relied on local support for oil palm to be grown on their land.

The show was put together to celebrate this important relationship and the many different cultures that are alive in the province.