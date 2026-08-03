Weekend wonders: eight short getaways from Port Moresby

1. Island time at Loloata

Not every escape needs a boarding pass or a long road journey. For an easy Port Moresby reset, book a night at Loloata Island Resort.

A short boat ride from the mainland delivers one of Port Moresby’s easiest island escapes. The resort feels far enough away to qualify as a proper break, yet close enough for a day visit, overnight stay or weekend retreat. Days can be as active or as idle as you like: snorkel over coral, dive local sites, kayak, swim, book a day spa treatment or settle into a lounger and let the sea breeze do the work. The resort’s proximity to the capital makes it ideal for couples, families or business travellers adding a little blue water to a city stay. By sunset, with Port Moresby somewhere across the water, the island mood has well and truly taken over.

HOW TO GET THERE

Drive to Tahira Terminus, then take the resort ferry across Bootless Bay to Loloata Island.

HOW MUCH?

Nightly rate starts from PGK685, day passes from PGK60.

SEE loloataislandresort.com

2. Walk in the cool of Varirata

When the coast feels hot and busy, the Sogeri Plateau offers cooler air and wide views. Varirata National Park is a rewarding day trip from Port Moresby, with forest trails, picnic spots and lookouts that open towards the coastline and the Owen Stanley Range.

Go early, take a guide if you are not familiar with the tracks, and keep watch for birds moving through the canopy. A Varirata break is less about ticking off distance and more about changing your rhythm.

In a single day, you can swap traffic for rainforest, hear the bush come alive around you and return to the city with muddy shoes, clear lungs and a fresh appreciation for how quickly Papua New Guinea’s landscapes shift.

HOW TO GET THERE

Drive from Port Moresby along Sogeri Road to Varirata National Park, usually just under an hour depending on traffic and conditions.

HOW MUCH?

Guided day tours are commonly priced from about PGK310 to PGK445 a person; self-drive visitors should allow for entry fees, vehicle hire and fuel.

SEE amazingportmoresby.com/tour/varirata-national-park

3. Waterfalls at Rouna

For a half-day adventure from Port Moresby, Rouna Falls brings drama without demanding a full expedition. The falls sit near Sogeri and can be paired with a wider day out through the hills, taking in viewpoints, village stops or a picnic along the way.

The road journey is part of the appeal, climbing away from the city into greener country where the air cools and the pace relaxes. At the falls, the sound of water takes over. It is a simple, elemental escape: stand back, feel the spray, take the photo, then linger a little longer. For travellers short on time, Rouna is a reminder that wilderness does not always require a long itinerary.

HOW TO GET THERE

Drive from Port Moresby towards Sogeri and stop at the Rouna Falls lookout.

HOW MUCH?

Entry or local viewing fees may be modest, but a private car and driver or day tour can range from about PGK355 to PGK535, or more for a guided itinerary.

SEE em.com.pg

4. A country weekend at Koitaki

Koitaki Country Club has long been one of those places Port Moresby residents talk about when they need ‘something different’. East of the capital, it offers a relaxed country-style break with open grounds, riverside picnics, walks, horse riding, a clubhouse and pool.

Pack a picnic, organise access ahead of time and make a day of it, or stretch the outing into a slower overnight escape nearby. The appeal is in the simplicity: mountain air, green space, good company and a sense of leaving the city behind without travelling too far.

HOW TO GET THERE

Drive from Port Moresby along Sogeri Road to Koitaki Country Club, about one hour from the city.

HOW MUCH?

Facilities are available to members and guests, with day-use or activity fees payable direct to the club; contact ahead for current rates.

SEE koitakicc.com.pg

5. A Kokoda taster

You do not need to walk the full Kokoda Trail to feel the pull of its history. From Port Moresby, a day trip towards Owers’ Corner offers a meaningful taste of the landscape where one of PNG’s most famous journeys begins or ends.

With a licensed local guide, walkers can explore a manageable section, hear stories of wartime endurance and stand at viewpoints that look towards the rugged country beyond. This is not a casual stroll; even a short Kokoda-style walk can be humid, steep and muddy, so good shoes, water and respect for conditions matter.

As a short break, it is both physical and reflective, offering a glimpse of the trail’s emotional weight without commitment to the full 96-kilometre trek.

HOW TO GET THERE

Drive from Port Moresby to Owers’ Corner, the southern end of the Kokoda Trail, then walk a short, guided section of the trail.

HOW MUCH?

Private Kokoda day-hike experiences start from about PGK1555 per person, depending on inclusions and group size.

SEE em.com.pg

6. Go fishing from the capital

For travellers who prefer their weekend with salt spray and a rod in hand, Port Moresby is a strong launching point for a fishing escape. Local operators offer harbour cruises, blue-water trips, reef fishing and longer charters targeting species such as tuna, marlin, giant trevally and black bass.

A half-day outing can be enough for a taste, while keen anglers can plan an overnight or multi-day charter for a deeper adventure.

HOW TO GET THERE

Join a charter from Port Moresby Harbour.

HOW MUCH?

Prices vary widely by vessel, duration and group size; contact local charter operators for a tailored quote.

SEE sportfishingpng.net

7. Dive into Milne Bay

If you can stretch a short break into a long weekend, Tawali Leisure and Dive Resort in Milne Bay is one of PNG’s classic dive escapes.

Fly from Port Moresby to Alotau, then continue by road and boat to a resort set above clear, protected water. The journey adds to the sense of arrival, and the reward is access to reefs, wrecks, muck diving and marine life that have helped make Milne Bay famous among divers.

Non-divers can enjoy the setting, village visits and snorkelling.

HOW TO GET THERE

Fly from Port Moresby to Gurney (Alotau) Airport with Air Niugini, then transfer via road and boat to Tawali Resort (takes about two hours).

HOW MUCH?

A three-night, four-dive package including all meals, round-trip airport transfers and marine park fees starts from PGK5800 a person, twin share.

SEE tawali.com

8. Surf the Vanimo frontier

For surfers, PNG still carries the thrill of discovery, and Vanimo is one of its most evocative names. From Port Moresby, a surf break here takes more planning than a simple overnighter, but the payoff is uncrowded waves, tropical coastline and the rare feeling of paddling out somewhere still well beyond

the mainstream.

Vanimo Surf Lodge puts travellers close to a variety of breaks suitable for different abilities, with local surf knowledge helping visitors make the most of conditions. It is best treated as a long weekend or short surf mission rather than a rushed dash.

Between sessions, the mood is easy: eat, rest and relax, go fishing or take a waterfall tour.

HOW TO GET THERE

Fly from Port Moresby to Vanimo with Air Niugini, then transfer to Vanimo Surf Lodge.

HOW MUCH?

Accommodation packages are listed from about PGK810 a person per day, usually including meals and shared beachfront accommodation.

SEE vanimosurflodge.com