‘It’s never 100 per cent of anything’: Dirio Power’s CEO on gas, solar and investments in rural electrification

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We have licences over big parts of the country: in the Kagua-Erave and Kutubu-Bosavi districts in the southern half of Southern Highlands Province; across the entire Gulf Province, except for Kerema Town; and in Kairuku District in Central Province.

My team has mapped that space thoroughly. We’ve identified 183 towns and villages within those areas as potential targets for [solar] mini grids and whittled that down to a top 18. We can’t deliver all 18 at once, so we’ve prioritised where we go first, second and third. We can develop them to a shovel-ready point. But we also need grant funding to support the capital expenditure, otherwise the returns are well below what we could get in a savings account at a bank and don’t cover our risk exposure.

The tender process for the Gulf mini grid went really well, with quite a number of positive responses. We’re close to being able to announce something more formally.

The biggest challenge with mini grids anywhere in this country is the level of funding support required. Distribution networks, when well maintained, last 50 to 80 years – so you’re having to recover those costs over a long period of time. The funding structure is the last piece of the puzzle. There are several grant programs available, and we’ve been having conversations with a few different parties.