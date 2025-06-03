Papua New Guinea begins paving the road to digital government

From the desk of the Innovation PNG Conference Program Director Papua New Guinea can become an innovation nation. Innovation, simply put, is the solving of problems by using new ideas, methods and tools. PNG has a great example from its own history. Some 9000 years ago in the Waghi Valley, near what is now Mt Hagen, people first decided to drain and divert water in […]

“Business Advantage Fiji” to showcase Fiji’s economy A new international publication aimed at promoting Fiji as a business and investment destination will be published in mid-2025. Business Advantage Fiji, the latest in a respected series of international guides to Asia-Pacific economies, will be published in July 2025 by leading regional business media company, Business Advantage International. Written by professional business journalists, the […]