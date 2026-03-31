‘The rollout will continue’: Vodafone PNG’s CEO on the telco’s ongoing expansion

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Our 2026 strategy focuses on expanding reach and enhancing user experience, ensuring we serve local communities wherever they are across PNG. This includes strengthening terrestrial connectivity into regions like the Highlands, while also exploring complementary technologies such as Low Earth Orbit satellite solutions, including Starlink, to extend coverage into harder-to-reach areas. Vodafone already uses Starlink in Fiji and plans to integrate it across all markets once licensed in PNG.

Despite significant strides, the mobile penetration of the country remains relatively low at 46 per cent. We are hoping to take it to 70-80 per cent over the next 18 to 24 months.

We are working with the regulator and competing operators – particularly Digicel – to expand tower sharing and improve network coverage. Co‑location is preferred, but the rollout will continue regardless of competitor participation.

We are also engaging with provincial governments and installers to encourage greater industry collaboration, noting that tower infrastructure is increasingly viewed globally as shared real estate rather than a competitive advantage. While the regulator prefers operators to resolve sharing arrangements independently, the company is prepared to proceed alone if necessary.

On connectivity technologies, Papua New Guinea has three fibre providers – Telikom, Digicel and [PNG] DataCo. DataCo is a key partner, and the company relies heavily on its network. We are open to buying excess fibre capacity from competitors and have also built a strong microwave backhaul network.