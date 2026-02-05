PNG DataCo Chief Executive on NTN, Oracle and the possibilities of AI

A

Connectivity has driven down the price and led to a much more resilient backbone network for the country.

Since coming online in 2019/20, the Coral Sea Cable has been transformative for Papua New Guinea’s connectivity. Our most significant international investment, it connected directly to the capital and business hub, Port Moresby, unlocking a major boost in internet capacity.

This surge in volume drove a rapid increase in national internet uptake and forced a reduction in consumer prices. The cable primarily serves the major telecom companies – Digicel, Vodafone, Telikom – which consume about 70 per cent of the bandwidth, with the remainder distributed to ISPs [internet service providers] and corporate entities.

We invested a lot initially in terrestrial cables too. As we connected the population, we realised that connectivity was needed in even more remote locations. Hence, we extended connectivity further, into the districts. Today, there is fibre connectivity in all the provinces.

Enhanced internet penetration is estimated to have contributed close to 1 per cent to the country’s GDP growth.