Port operator invests heavily as Papua New Guinea’s economy strengthens

ICTSI South Pacific operates Papua New Guinea’s two major international ports, at Lae and Port Moresby (Motukea). In this exclusive interview with Business Advantage PNG, CEO Robert Maxwell shares how it is investing for PNG’s next wave of resources projects and anticipated economic growth.

BAPNG: Can you provide an update on trade volumes and key drivers?

Robert Maxwell (RM): Imports are up 13 per cent year on year and exports are up 9 per cent year on year [to September 2025].

Lae, the export hub of PNG for agriculture and extractive exports, recorded an 11 per cent increase in export laden year on year, driven by strong growth in coffee and cocoa shipments and the reopening of the Porgera mine.

The anticipated FID for Papua LNG is expected to catalyse significant economic activity.

With coffee and cocoa prices at all-time highs, farmers are earning more for the same volume of exports. This boost in income strengthens their purchasing power, leading to increased demand for consumer goods and food and beverage products.

The increase in imports is also supported by improved foreign exchange availability, a strengthening economy fuelled by anticipation of the Papua LNG project, and ongoing expansion in the mining sector.

BAPNG: Where is ICTSI focusing its investments?

RM: Two new ship-to-shore (STS) cranes were commissioned in Lae in January 2023, marking a new era of enhanced productivity. Their deployment has significantly reduced vessel port stays, enabling larger and gearless ships to call Papua New Guinea — a key enabler of trade efficiency and economic growth.

In October 2023, two additional hybrid Mitsui rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes were deployed in Lae, expanding the fleet to a total of five units. These cranes not only enhance container handling capacity and reduce truck turnaround times but also support greener operations – achieving up to 60 per cent savings in diesel consumption.

To enhance equipment reliability, an additional mobile harbour crane was commissioned at Port Moresby’s Motukea International Terminal in December 2024, increasing MIT’s [Motukea International Terminal] total crane fleet to three.

BAPNG: What further investments are planned?

RM: A 240 metre quay extension at the Lae Tidal Basin will support future growth and vessel calls. As part of this project, an additional STS crane will be procured, bringing the total number of STS cranes in Lae to three.

Dedicated fire trucks have been procured for both terminals, each equipped with both dry chemical and foam fire extinguishing systems to ensure comprehensive fire safety coverage.

A long-term power supply solution is also being studied at Lae, with a battery energy storage system identified as a potential option to enhance reliability and operational continuity.

Additionally, a major refurbishment of the administrative office in Lae is underway to modernise facilities and ensure operational readiness through to the end of the [25-year] concession period.

MIT will transition to rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) operations with the deployment of four RTGs, aimed at improving yard efficiency and space optimisation.

BAPNG: What do you see as the opportunities for growth?

RM: The anticipated FID [final investment decision] for Papua LNG is expected to catalyse significant economic activity. However, the timing remains uncertain, with potential delays posing implications for associated infrastructure development, investment planning, and economic momentum.

Additionally, we have seen the reopening of the Porgera mine in December 2024, K92 Mining is actively expanding its Kainantu operations, Pasca A (Papua New Guinea’s first offshore gas project) is on track for FID in early 2026, and the Wafi-Golpu project is also in the pipeline.