Steamships MD reflects on Papua New Guinea at 50 [video]

by

With Papua New Guinea celebrating 50 years since Independence, Chris Daniells, Managing Director of one of the country’s largest and longest-established conglomerates, Steamships Trading Company, reflects on the company’s past, present and future.

From a single vessel to a diversified conglomerate, Steamships Trading Company has operated in Papua New Guinea since 1918 with rapid expansion into logistics, agriculture, hospitality, and beyond.

In this one-on-one ‘fireside chat,’ Steamships Managing Director Chris Daniells reflects on the company’s growth into “new sectors and geographies” and on the ways Steamships has brought the world to PNG and PNG to the world, one fleet (and elephant) at a time.

Daniells also looks forward, explaining some of the key investments the group is making across its property, hospitality and logistics businesses.

Enjoy this exclusive view of his session from the 2025 Business Advantage PNG Investment Conference, held in August.