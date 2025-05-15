Showtime: Four great cultural shows coming up in Papua New Guinea

by

Visitors will be flying in from around the world to celebrate Papua New Guinea’s 50th anniversary of independence in September. Mary Tao reports on four shows at around the same time that may also attract their attention.

THE FRANGIPANI FESTIVAL: RABAUL

The festival: The Rabaul Frangipani Festival is held on the weekend before Independence Day, September 16. The two-day event marks new growth after the town was devastated by the 1994 twin volcanic eruption of Mount Tavurvur and Mount Vulcan.

Watch different cultural groups perform, peruse art and craft stalls and taste local dishes. There’s a fun parade celebrating community spirit, with business houses showing off their creative floats.

Being in the region at this time also provides the opportunity to learn about the traditional money, tabu, of the Tolai people, at the East New Britain Shell Money Festival on Malapau beachfront, Kokopo.

You can see the kinavai ceremony at the festival, which has tubuans dancing in canoes as they approach the shore at dawn. It’s typically held at the end of Independence Week.

What else: Volcanoes, war history, cultural dances, snorkelling and scuba diving.

Suggestions: Brave the one-hour hike up Mount Tavurvur and watch locals cook food in the hot springs at the volcano’s base; explore the many tunnels used by Japanese soldiers during World War 2 as protection from American air raids and even see Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto’s bunker. Visit the Kokopo Market, one of the best in the country for fresh produce and local art and craft. Take a scenic cruise around Simpson Harbour or dive among the wrecks of ships and planes of World War 2.

Tour contacts: PNG Tour Guides tel. +675 7836 7015, Rabaul Historical Tours tel. +675 7115 6650, Rabaul Scenic Tours tel. +675 7016 3049.

Where to stay: Rabaul Hotel, Kokopo Bungalow Beach Resort, Gazelle International Hotel, Rapopo Plantation Resort

MOROBE SHOW: LAE

The festival: The Morobe Show will be held at the Lae Showgrounds from September 12 to 14. The weekend is packed with events, including the Morobe Show Queen pageant, agricultural exhibits, a dirt bike show and skydiving show. There will be traditional performances and sing sings as well as fireworks at the official opening of the show on Friday night (September 12) and at its closing on Sunday night.

What else: War history, nature walks and village visits.

Suggestions: The Lae War Cemetery is the resting place of over 2800 soldiers, most Australian, who died in World War 2. Next door is the Lae National Botanic Gardens, which has over 500 species of plants spread over its 57 hectares.

Head to Lae Yacht Club for fishing or have lunch with a view on the deck bar.

The Lae Golf Club has 18 holes, tennis and a wellness centre.

Take an excursion across Lake Labu to Labu Miti village for a day of hiking, swimming at the waterfall and tasting traditional food. For the more adventurous, dirt bike through Morobe and through the Highlands region.

Tour contacts: Fuzzy Wuzzy Expeditions tel. +675 7906 5582, LaeAbout Tours tel. +675 7109 9542, Niugini Dirt Tours tel. +675 7157 4522.

Where to stay: Crossroads Hotel, Lae International Hotel and Huon Gulf Hotel & Apartments.

GOROKA SHOW: GOROKA

The festival: The show is on at the National Sports Institute Grounds from September 20 to 21. It is one of the largest gatherings of traditional performers with groups from all over Papua New Guinea.

Visitors are given the opportunity to enter the arena so they can be up close to performances and take photos. Apart from the show, wander the grounds to buy from local craftspeople and artists, or have a look at the agricultural exhibits to learn about what is grown in the country.

You can also see a ‘pre-show’ on September 19: the Pikinini Festival. Watch school children show off their culture through traditional song and dance.

The Megabo Cane Swallowing Festival (usually held during the same time as the Goroka Show) is held at the Yasina Nature Park in Upper Bena. Witness a unique initiation ceremony where young men swallow up to 30 centimetres of a small cane before pulling it out again.

What else: Exceptional birdwatching, cultural experiences and local markets for souvenirs.

Suggestions: Start your day with a 5am birdwatch at Mount Gahavisuka and look out for the raggiana or astrapia birds-of-paradise. Experience local living by arranging a village stay at the Asaro Mudmen Tribal Eco Lodge.

While there, you can see the famous Asaro Mudmen perform their ‘ghost walk’ in their white clay masks. Learn about the Asaro people’s ways as they re-enact customs such as a bride price ceremony or learn how to cook using bamboo.

Visit the J.K. McCarthy Museum to learn about the ‘first contact’ of the Highlands people with the outside world, or wander through Tumbuna Market, famous for the long colourful lines of bilums woven by women.

Tour contacts: PNG Highlands Adventure Tours tel. +675 7046 8746 and Geremiaka Trek & Tour tel. +675 7360 9517.

Where to stay: Bird of Paradise Hotel, Pacific Gardens Hotel and Hotel Phoenix.

BOUGAINVILLE CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL AND MONA FESTIVAL: BUKA

The festival: The Bougainville Chocolate Festival is in Buka this year. Typically, it takes place over three days in late September. Take your pick of delicious chocolate desserts made from local chocolate. It is also a chance for farmers to have their cocoa beans judged. You’ll also get to watch a display of traditional dancing and singing from nearby villages.

The Mona Festival is a canoe festival held to honour the seafaring ancestors of Bougainville. Mona translates to canoe, and fittingly tribes from all over the autonomous region gather on Sohano Island to paddle across the Buka Passage in colourful dugouts with carved motifs. The passage, although narrow, is known for its depth and fast current.

You can also watch traditional dances, enjoy musical performances and indulge in local dishes.

A final decision had not been made about the dates of the festivals when Paradise went to press.

What else: Buka is known for its white sandy beaches, island-hopping adventures, and the bustling Buka Passage.

Suggestions: The Buka Passage stretches 120 kilometres and is packed with boats going up and down the strait transporting goods and people.

Hire a boat to visit nearby islands, which have white sandy banks and turquoise waters ideal for snorkelling, such as White Island just off Sohano.

Experience the Buka coastline by visiting Tiama cave or go to Kukul Beach Front Club for great seafood. You can also stop by Hahela market for fresh produce and have a look at the murals painted by local artists to brighten up the market.

Tour contacts: Bougainville Infinite Discoveries tel. +675 7267 9102 and Bougainville Experience Tours tel. +61 401 331 251.

Where to stay: Adeeves Guest House, Passage Traveller’s Inn, and Reasons Bar & Grill