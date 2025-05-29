Sightseeing guide to Port Moresby

by

International and local visitors will be flocking to Papua New Guinea’s capital city for independence celebrations in September. Here, Mary Tao suggests five side trips in between the festivities.

ADVENTURE PARK

Located at 14 Mile, about 20 minutes outside the city, the extensive park provides a mix of fun activities. There’s a waterslide, merry-go-round and a Ferris wheel.

There are four large artificial lakes where you can go pedal boating and fishing, as well as gardens with benches and cool spots under the trees to enjoy a picnic.

The park is home to indigenous animals and, if you’re feeling brave, there’s crocodile feeding at 3pm on weekends. The park is free, but you need to pay a small fee to enter the bird sanctuary and the National Orchid Garden within the park, which grows hundreds of orchid species.

The Banana Market – which is a fresh fruit and vegetable market – opens every Sunday.

ELA BEACH

An iconic site of the city, Ela Beach (also known as Era Kone) has been a go-to recreational spot for decades. From the beach, there is a great view of Manubada Island.

The facelift in 2018 completely changed the look of the beach: the shoreline has been reshaped and there are now winding pathways for walking or cycling, a basketball court and lots of seating.

The beach has 24-hour security and draws many residents in the late afternoon and into the evening, including joggers.

You can also have a good look at the APEC Haus and its unique lagatoi sail shape. Every year, part of the Hiri Moale Festival is celebrated on the shores.

The beach is directly opposite Ela Beach Hotel & Apartments, which has a restaurant and alfresco cafe.

HARBOURSIDE PRECINCT

This waterfront precinct stretches along Stanley Esplanade. Harbourside East and West are directly next to the water, where there is a boardwalk with a good range of cafes and restaurants, some of which remain open until late.

Across the road, connected by a skybridge, is the Harbourside South building, which opened last year. It is home to Marriott Executive Apartments as well as boutiques, a salon, smoothie bar and Japanese restaurant.

Harbourside is secure, and a pleasant place to walk with sea views.

PORT MORESBY NATURE PARK

Located at Waigani, the 300-hectare tropical garden is home to many indigenous plants and animals. Wander through this oasis to see animals up close, such as endangered tree kangaroos as well as cassowaries, a flightless bird featured on the 20 toea coin that can grow up to almost two metres.

The park has had recent success in breeding the raggiana bird-of-paradise and the black-capped lory, and they can be seen too.

There are benches in the park grounds where you can stop and rest in between animal encounters, and a cafe at the entrance. Don’t forget to support the park’s efforts in conservation by buying a plush toy from the gift shop.

SATURDAY MARKETS

Local artisans gather at various locations around the city every Saturday to sell unique and colourful Papua New Guinean crafts.

You can always be sure to find woven cane or pandanus baskets, patterned bilums and bold paintings from all over the country.

Locations that host markets include IEA College of TAFE, Vision City Mall carpark, Moresby Arts Theatre and Holiday Inn & Suites. Check with your hotel for operating times.

For a fresh food market, the Royal Papua Yacht Club invites locals to sell their vegetables and seafood every Saturday on its boardwalk.