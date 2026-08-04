Steamships’ marine logistics chief on ‘surprising’ momentum in shipping volumes – and what’s next

Steamships’ marine logistics business saw its volume grow by 15 to 20 per cent in 2025 – and it has carried that momentum into 2026. Alistair Skingley, the man recently appointed as General Manager Marine Logistics at Steamships, says the growth has continued so far this year, defying an anticipated seasonal slowdown.

“We expected and predicted a drop-off in Q1 and Q2,” Skingley tells Business Advantage PNG. “We were very surprised to see that volumes continued to maintain growth. If they go at the same rate, we expect a similar double-digit growth in volume in 2026.”

A Master Mariner, Skingley served as Swire Shipping’s Country Manager for PNG and the Solomon Islands from 2017 to 2022. After three years with Swire in New Zealand, he returned to PNG in 2025 to lead marine operations across the Steamships fleet.

“We recognise that the way to do business in PNG is to partner with landowners and local interest groups.”

Skingley says the growth in shipping volumes is being driven largely by strong prices for cash crops, which are increasing spending power in areas known for agricultural production – such as Wewak, Kavieng, Rabaul and Bougainville.

“Because of those exports, the populations in those areas have got more money in their pockets. They’re spending more,” Skingley says.

Anticipation of rising fuel prices is also driving demand, he says. In April, the government launched a K1 billion fuel subsidy program to cushion the impact of rising global oil prices – but there is no guarantee of this being extended. “Let’s get our product into shops, into warehouses when we can,” is how he describes the mood among businesses.

Preparing for Papua LNG

A big opportunity that the entire Steamships group is preparing for is Papua LNG. For example, Skingley notes that the Portside Business Park at Motukea is being developed with an eye to leveraging an anticipated increase in shipping volumes from the major gas project.

“If FID [a final investment decision on Papua LNG] goes ahead at the end of the year, we’re well prepared. We have the land,” he says.

The company is currently looking for tonnage suitable for riverine-type operations, he adds. “It’s probably a bit rash to charter or buy that type of tonnage now, but we can push the button when we need to.”

Positioning for that opportunity also means developing the right partnerships. Steamships has been deepening its joint ventures and landowner relationships – a deliberate strategy that reflects both the company’s long history in PNG and the government’s push around local content in tenders.

“We recognise that the way to do business in PNG is to partner with landowners and local interest groups,” Skingley says. “So this is really a continuation of that – it’s the operating model.”

‘Joining the dots’

Beyond Papua LNG, the bigger internal story at Steamships Logistics Division is Project One – a “transformation program” underway since mid-2025 that is simplifying the group’s offering to the market.

“I think it’s appropriate to say that we don’t always make life as easy as it should be for our customers – especially on the logistics side,” Skingley says.

“Quite often customers come to me and say, why can’t you guys join the dots? Well, okay, we’ve listened and now we’re going to join the dots.

“Project One is all about how we connect our products and services to give customers a single bundle whenever they need it – across shipping, cartage and storage – making it easier to get a quote, easier to book, and easier to manage shipments across all modes of transport with Steamships Logistics.”

Retaining skilled staff is also front of mind. Skingley admits that the PNG LNG construction phase in 2010-14 pulled talent away from businesses like Steamships. He says contingencies are now being put in place to avoid a similar exodus when the next major construction cycle gets underway.

Skingley takes comfort from a recent encounter with a graduate who told him she was drawn to Steamships by the visibility of the brand and the career pathways that it offers. “I think that speaks to the individual wanting the opportunity to grow – and Steamships offering that opportunity and providing a runway for that growth.”