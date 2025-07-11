Cafe review: Host, Port Moresby

by

Robert Hamilton-Jones looks at a Port Moresby all-day cafe hidden within the Hilton Residences.

I was in two minds about reviewing Host. Not that it doesn’t merit a review, I just wasn’t sure if I wanted anyone else to find out about it.

Since the Hilton Hotel opened in Port Moresby in 2018, its lobby-level Copper Cafe has become so popular among the local business community that I’m surprised the cafe doesn’t charge some patrons rent. But all-day diner Host is tucked away out of sight, on the second floor of the Residences building that opened 12 months ago (adjacent to the Hubworks co-working space). I am amazed how many Copper regulars still don’t even know it exists.

The fit-out is classy and contemporary, with plenty of natural light and some subtle PNG touches. There’s a practical mix of counter seating and regular tables. And it is conveniently open from 6.30am for breakfast (or just coffee) right through until evening when it morphs into a pleasant dinner venue.

I particularly like the a la carte breakfast. On a recent visit I ordered poached eggs with smoked salmon, which was excellently prepared and presented, while my espresso arrived in a cute cup that looked handmade (even if it probably wasn’t). The rest of the menu ranges from the conventional (granola, pastries) to the more adventurous (dhal, waffles and even a nutritious ‘Super Bowl’).

Breakfast at Host is not cheap. But it might just be the best option in town and if you have a business meeting – or just want to be spoilt – it’s certainly worth it.

Anyway, the cat is certainly out of the bag now.

Story continues after advertisment...

WHERE: Star Mountain Plaza, Wards Road, Hohola. PHONE: +675 7901 8000 ONLINE: starmountainplaza.com/restaurants-bars/host OPEN: 6.30am to 11pm daily. STYLE: All-day cafe/bistro (licensed). PRICES: Breakfast from about PGK55–70; lunch and dinner mains from about PGK60 (beef burger) to PGK260 (wagyu scotch fillet); small bites about PGK40 (such as curry puffs and mac and cheese balls). OUR FAVOURITE DISH: Poached eggs with smoked salmon. IN A PHRASE: Port Moresby’s best all-day eatery.

This article was first published in the May–July 2025 issue of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini.