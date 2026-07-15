‘It’s a precursor to what’s about to happen’: KPMG’s PNG head on the build-up to the next resources boom

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There’s a bit of mixed sentiment at the moment. A lot of the senior business leaders I talk to are getting quite anxious for things to happen – there’s some anxiety about delays to the larger [resources] projects and the uncertainty around when they might kick off. But overall, people are still very excited and waiting for the next resources boom to get underway.

Once it [Papua LNG] happens, everybody knows from the first one [PNG LNG] that it will have a significant impact on the economy.

A lot of organisations are now starting to mobilise and get ready. We’ve seen a real increase over the last eight to 12 months in organisations reaching out and asking us to help them set up businesses in PNG. I think that’s really positive – it’s a precursor to what’s about to happen.