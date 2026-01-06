People Moves: Bank of PNG, Internal Revenue Commission, National Banking Corporation, Steamships, CTSL

Sir Robert Igara is the new Chair of the Bank of Papua New Guinea board following David Toua’s retirement from the board.

***

The Commissioner of Tax Sam Loi has been formally appointed as Acting Commissioner General for the Internal Revenue Commission (IRC).

***

Paul Thornton has resigned as CEO of the National Banking Corporation on medical grounds.

***

Steamships has announced the appointment of Sheila Sukwianomb as Group Legal Counsel.

***

Comrade Trustee Services Limited (CTSL) announced the appointment of Chetan Chopra as the new Chairman of the Board.