People Moves: BSP Financial Group, Nambawan Super, PNGEITI, Twinza, PNG NRL Board, Harmony Gold

New Senior Manager Workforce Planning at BSP, new Chairman at Nambawan Super, new Executive Director of the Papua New Guinea Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (PNGEITI), new CEO for Twinza, Board for the NRL franchise announced, and more.

Marietta Lawrence-Niles has been appointed as Senior Manager Workforce Planning for BSP Financial Group.

***

Nambawan Super Limited (NSL) officially announced the appointment of Richard Sinamoi as the Chairman of the NSL Trustee Board of Directors, succeeding Reginald Monagi.

***

George Kauli has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the Papua New Guinea Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (PNGEITI) National Secretariat, succeeding Lucas Alkan.

***

Roppe Uyassi has been appointed as CEO of Twinza.

***

PNG’s new NRL franchise board has been announced as follows:

Ray Dib (Chairman)

Lorna McPherson

Richard Pegum

Stan Joyce

Wapu Sonk

Ian Tarutia

Marcus Bai

***

Kepas Wali is retiring as Executive General Manager – Stakeholder Relations & Corporate Affairs for Harmony Gold Australasia.