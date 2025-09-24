People Moves: Great Pacific Gold, Kina Asset Management Ltd, World Bank, WWF

by

New Principal Geologist for Great Pacific Gold, new Chair of the Board for Kina Asset Management Ltd, new Division Director for World Bank, new Pacific Director for World Wide Fund for Nature.

Great Pacific Gold, owner of the Wild Dog and Kesar exploration projects in PNG, has appointed Norma Siki as the new Principal Geologist – PNG.

The Board of KAML Asset Management Limited (KAML) has appointed Director Albert Mellam as the new Board Chair.

The World Bank has appointed Han Fraeters as Division Director for Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.

Hanna Helsingen has been appointed as Pacific Director for World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).